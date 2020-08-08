Protest held outside Governor Raimondo’s home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters gathered outside the home of Gov. Gina Raimondo on Saturday, calling on her to reduce funding to the police and reinvest that money into other social services.

More than ten police cruisers were also parked outside the residence.

Right now, the protest appears peaceful. Demonstrators told Eyewitness News, they intend to remain outside through the evening hours. Police said they plan to stay in place until the crowd leaves.

Protesters gave our news crew a flyer with their demands. They are asking the budget for Providence Police be reduced by 70 percent for the fiscal year 2021, the police workforce also be reduced by 70 percent, and millions of dollars be reinvested into affordable housing, education, healthcare, mental health, environmental justice, and social services.

