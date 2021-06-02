Proposal chosen to transform Crook Point Bridge with illuminating design

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence announced Wednesday the winning design for the reuse of the Crook Point Bridge.

The city began soliciting ideas for the bridge last October, paring nearly 80 submissions down to the top five in March.

“The City of Providence is committed to preserving our infrastructure by creating a new life for old architecture,” Director of Planning and Development Bonnie Nickerson said. “Where there is opportunity for structural restoration and reuse, it is our obligation to think creatively about how we can produce useful and exciting new areas that positively contribute to our city.”

The winning proposal from Horsely Witten Group & Jonathan Harris will create new riverfront public spaces for events and community gatherings, reestablish shorelines and ecosystems, identify opportunities for siting affordable housing, and more.

“We are honored to be chosen by the city we love for a project that is dear to our hearts,” a spokesperson for the Horsley Witten Group & Jonathan Harris said.

The most striking part of the proposal is the glowing light bars that will display rotating artwork installations in place of the bridge’s railroad ties.

“This remarkable vision combines our history with our future, repurposing the structure as an illuminated beacon for residents and visitors to enjoy for generations to come,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

The 113-year-old railroad bridge was abandoned in 1976 and was left open to allow boats to travel through the Seekonk River.

The bridge was initially scheduled to be demolished but was spared when the Providence Preservation Society placed it on its list of most endangered properties.

Horsley Witten Group & Jonathan Harris will receive a $10,000 award for designing the winning proposal.