Probationary police officer not hired following domestic assault charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer who was arrested on a domestic assault charge during his probationary period has been let go by the department.

The city decided not to hire Craig Amado, 28, as a police officer, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

On Tuesday, Amado pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic simple assault.

Police have accused Amado of slapping his 22-year-old girlfriend and forcing her to the ground after she borrowed his car without permission. The two have a 6-month-old baby together, according to police.

The report says the girlfriend told police that Amado sent her threatening text messages after she borrowed the car. There was then a physical altercation when she got home.

Amado, who had only been a police officer since June, was suspended with pay following the incident.

He is free on his own recognizance and due back in court on Dec. 10.