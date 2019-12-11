Closings & Delays
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

‘Prince of Providence’ returning to Trinity Rep in 2021

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trinity Repertory Company’s smash-hit stage adaptation of “The Prince of Providence” will be revived next season.

Trinity Rep announced Wednesday that the show will close out the 2020-21 season next summer.

The show is a stage adaptation of a book with the same name – written by former Providence Journal reporter Mark Stanton – and told the story of the rise and fall of two-time Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci.

Trinity Rep said the show performed to sold-out audiences each night during its seven-week run this past fall. The theater said it was the highest-grossing, non-holiday production in its 56-year history.

Trinity Rep said subscribers to its 2019-20 season will have first access to tickets for the 2021 revival in February. Tickets will only be available to season subscribers until spring 2021.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com