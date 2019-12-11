‘Prince of Providence’ returning to Trinity Rep in 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trinity Repertory Company’s smash-hit stage adaptation of “The Prince of Providence” will be revived next season.

Trinity Rep announced Wednesday that the show will close out the 2020-21 season next summer.

The show is a stage adaptation of a book with the same name – written by former Providence Journal reporter Mark Stanton – and told the story of the rise and fall of two-time Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci.

Trinity Rep said the show performed to sold-out audiences each night during its seven-week run this past fall. The theater said it was the highest-grossing, non-holiday production in its 56-year history.

Trinity Rep said subscribers to its 2019-20 season will have first access to tickets for the 2021 revival in February. Tickets will only be available to season subscribers until spring 2021.