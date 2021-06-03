PrideFest to be held later this year instead of June, event organizers say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island PrideFest won’t be held in June this year, according to event organizers.

The annual festival and parade that are typically held on the third Saturday in June are being postponed until later this year, Organizer Rodney Davis said.

“This will allow us the time to adequately organize and celebrate 20 years of New England’s only Illuminated Night Parade,” Davis said. “We encourage members of the community to celebrate Pride through other events organized around the state.”

Rhode Island Pride is currently in the process of reorganizing and forming a new Board of Directors, with Davis reportedly leading the changes.

“Rhode Island Pride is thankful to our community for catalyzing a period of reflection and growth for the organization, renewing our passion to fight for equality,” Davis said. “Coming out of a pandemic requires that we reconnect with our community.”

This year is the 45th anniversary of the first Pride march, according to the organizer.

On Tuesday, Gov. Dan McKee announced he had signed a proclamation recognizing June as Pride month in Rhode Island.