PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s going to be a colorful weekend in the capital city.

More than 100,000 people are expected to flock to downtown Providence Saturday for the state’s 46th Annual PrideFest.

This is the first time in two years that the celebration will be held in person. Rhode Island Pride was forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 festivals due to the pandemic.

That’s why Rhode Island Pride President Rodney Davis said this year’s theme is “Together Again!”

Courtesy: Rhode Island Pride

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a long weekend of celebrating.”

For the first time, the festival is being held at Innovation District Park. The new location is across the street from where the celebration has taken place in previous years.

PrideFest kicks off at noon Saturday and runs through 7 p.m. This year’s celebration boasts a variety of performances, including this year’s headliner ADA VOX.

There will also be more than 250 vendors, exhibitors and nonprofit organizations participating in the celebration, as well as a full-service beer, wine and spirits garden and a kid’s pride zone.

The festivities don’t stop there. The Illuminated Night Parade, a Pride Month staple in the capital city since 2001, steps off at 8 p.m. from the intersection of Washington and Empire streets.

The celebration will continue into the night, with the city’s various gay bars and nightclubs hosting massive block parties along the parade route.