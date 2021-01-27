Preservation group puts entire city of Providence on most-endangered list

Providence

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Preservation Society has for 25 years released a list of most-endangered historic structures and sites in the city.

The 2021 list has a surprise — the entire city. The reason is that global issues threaten Rhode Island’s capital.

The society in a statement Wednesday said the impacts of climate change and sea level rise will affect Providence’s architectural and cultural heritage in both incremental and profound ways.

The list is designed to get people talking about and to support historic preservation.

Other structures on this year’s list include the Industrial Trust Building, commonly know as the Superman Building and Broad Street Synagogue.

Providence

