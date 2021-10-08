PPAC to kick off first show since pandemic began

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Broadway is back at Providence Performing Arts Center.

Pretty Woman: The Musical” will be the first Broadway show to perform at PPAC since the pandemic began last March.

The show debuts this weekend.

Adam Pascale, who plays Edward Lewis, said they are grateful to be performing again.

“It’s so much more precious than it ever was to begin with,” he said.

“There’s already a small percentage of actors who are working post pandemic, so while we are in the midst of this, to be in an ever smaller percentage is a privilege,” said Olivia Valli, who plays Vivian Ward.

In September, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation banded together to discuss a federal grant offering a lifeline to the arts.

The state was given $26.6 million by Congress for what is called the “Shuttered Venue Operators Grant” program.

That money is being provided through the American Rescue Plan.

