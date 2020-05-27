PPAC plans to cautiously reopen in 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The coronavirus pandemic forced the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to close the curtain on this year’s season, and the theater says it plans to cautiously reopen next year.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and well-being of PPAC’s audiences and staff eclipse everything else, nothing is more important to us,” PPAC President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton said. “So in addition to following state and national pandemic guidance, we are taking a very cautious and measured approach to the reopening of our theatre.”

The theater also released its lineup for the 2021 season, which kicks off with the national tour launch of the Broadway comedy musical “The Prom.”

The Broadway series will continue with five other shows including “Oklahoma!,” “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “My Fair Lady” and “Mean Girls.”

The Encore series at PPAC will be headlined by “RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” in February, and an “Officer and a Gentleman” will premiere in April.

Broadway specials “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” and “Jersey Boys” will return to PPAC in spring 2021, while “Dear Evan Hansen” has been postponed to October 2021.