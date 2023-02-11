PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Performing Arts Center and the non-profit, We Share Hope, hosted a community food drive on Saturday.

The food drive comes just 10 days before the Tony Award winning musical, “Come From Away,” returns to PPAC. The musical, which takes place in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, is a story about a small Canadian community that had to accommodate thousands of airline passengers following the closure of U.S. airspace.

Executive Director of We Share Hope, Johanna Corcoran, said the musical served as inspiration for the food drive held on Saturday.

“The residents of that town had to come together and welcome 7,00 complete strangers,” said Corcoran. “They houses them, they fed them and by the time everything was done, amazing friendships were forged, and this show was created in honor of that.” she continued.

“Come From Away” returns to PPAC on Tuesday, February 21

The Rumford based non-profit collected donations until 2 p.m. on Saturday, but also does food deliveries six days a week to other local organizations and school food pantries.

Corocan also said the organization accepts donations at their marketplace on Bourne Ave. in Rumford.

“We appreciate the support of the Providence Performing Arts Center in hosting this community food drive,” said Corcoran. “It is especially poignant that the drive will be held on National Make a Friend Day. It reminds me how the people of Gander welcomed and fed so many `come from aways` during the extraordinary events of September 11, 2001. They made lasting connections and friendships that transformed the world.”