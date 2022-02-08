Potholes plague Rhode Island following snowy, rainy weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With every winter storm and heavy rainfall, Rhode Island’s roadways become inundated with potholes, and communities are working to repair them as diligently as drivers try to avoid them.

Providence DPW Director Leo Perrotta, tells 12 News that the combination of wintry weather and rain is the perfect storm for messy roads. It’s because of the rain that the DPW was unable to fix the potholes on Tuesday.

“Huge amount of snow with the blizzard, warming up, some rain, some frigid temperatures, ice, those temperature fluctuations and the moisture do a number on the roads,” Perrotta said. “We know they are out there and we are going to do our best to get them filled in the coming days.”

Providence residents can report potholes by using the city’s 311 app. Drivers who damage their cars going over a pothole can file a claim with the city clerk’s office.

Georgie Barrett, an East Providence resident, tells 12 News he’s gotten two flat tires from potholes in the past few years.

“I was born and raised in Rhode Island, grew up here my whole life, and that’s probably the main thing I tell people about Rhode Island, it’s the potholes,” Barrett said.

“It was like $400,” he continued. “It honestly felt like I was going over a huge speed bump.”

Rhode Islanders who drive over potholes on state roadways can contact the R.I. Department of Transportation for reimbursement of up to $300.

