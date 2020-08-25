Postal workers protest in Providence amid concerns over cutbacks, late deliveries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Postal workers gathered outside of the Main Post Office in Providence Tuesday morning, but not to deliver mail.

Instead, members of Rhode Island’s Federal Delegation and postal workers joined together against recent changes made to the mail service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. This comes one day after DeJoy sat before the House Committee.

“All these union workers are here today representing their brothers and sisters because the Trump administration has essentially declared war on the post office, they want to take it apart,” Sen. Jack Reed said.

Members of the Postal Union were alongside Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse as well as Rep. David Cicilline speaking out against recent cost-cutting measures taken by DeJoy.

(Story continues below.)

Following legislation passed by the house over the weekend, Reed and Whitehouse are calling on the Senate Majority leader to take up a vote to fund the Postal Service with $15 billion.

Just last week, the delegation was at this very same post office sharing stories of constituents who are not receiving medication, paychecks, or bills on time.

They said actions like removing mail sorting machines and removing mail collection boxes have serious impacts on the livelihood of everyone in Rhode Island and across the country.

“They dismantled three machines,” Jay Marrero, member of the American Postal Workers Union said. “Just so you know, each machine can process 30,000 pieces of mail per hour. That’s a lot of mail.”

The delegation and the postal workers say DeJoy is purposely trying to slow down mail delivery to aid President Donald Trump, who they say wants to privatize the post office.

“Whether it’s the delivery of social security checks to seniors, whether it’s prescription drugs to veterans, 70% of prescriptions which are sent to veterans who have served our country come through the U.S. Postal Service,” Cicilline said. “And of course, in the middle of a global health pandemic, the post office takes on even greater responsibilities because of all those things, plus the ability to vote from home.”

DeJoy has denied these changes are an attempt to impact the upcoming election.