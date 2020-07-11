Post office evacuated for several hours while HazMat team investigated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The main post office on Corliss Street in Providence was evacuated for several hours Saturday morning while HazMat crews investigated a strange odor in the building.

Deputy Providence Fire Chief Stephen Capracotta said crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an odor, an employee complaining of illness, and possibly a leaking package. When firefighters arrived, a second employee also complained of sickness.

Both people were transported to the hospital. Their immediate condition is not available, but the deputy chief said they were conscious, talking, and alert before being transported.

HazMat crews inspected the building, but could not find the source of the odor or explain why the workers were sickened, according to Capracotta.

The post office reopened for normal business shortly before noon.