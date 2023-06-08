PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a section of Route 6 to close this weekend, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is holding a news conference Thursday.

A section of the highway where it meets Route 10 in Providence is set to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange project.

All traffic on Route 6 East will not have access to the Route 6/10 connector into Providence.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, such as Routes 37 and 146 to I-95, since the closure will likely cause travel delays.