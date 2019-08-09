Providence police officer OK after bullet strikes vest; suspect in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by a bullet in his protective vest Friday afternoon.

According to Col. Hugh Clements, a suspect “well-known to Providence police” fired several shots at officers at a strip mall around 3:20 p.m. Officers returned fire but the suspect was not hit and he fled on foot.

The suspect, identified as Tyrone Robinson, 19, is now in custody and police say they’ve recovered the firearm.

Video Now: Police offer update on shooting

Following the shooting, Robinson ran into a home on Douglas Avenue which was soon surrounded by SWAT team members with their guns drawn.

A portion of the roadway remains shut down as police investigate the incident.

Two Providence Animal Control vans just pulled up to the scene on Douglas Ave. They're approaching the home that SWAT was focused on earlier. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Ackz9KdDLV — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 9, 2019

@wpri12 people driving up in cars are being told to turn around for their safety. pic.twitter.com/8MUopUyXnb — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 9, 2019

The names of the officers involved are not yet being released.

“I will say a “highly decorated” Providence police officer,” Clements said of the officer who was struck. “He’s been in many dangerous situations, well-trained, and thank God he’s OK.”

Clements said Robinson has firearm and drug charges on his record and at the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for a gun charge from May.

Several city officials responded to the scene including Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. Providence Animal Control was also called in to deal with several dogs inside the Douglas Avenue home.