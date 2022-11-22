PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pope Francis is expected to name a New York prelate as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence’s new bishop on Wednesday, in a surprise move that will come months before Bishop Thomas Tobin reaches the church’s mandatory retirement age.

Two sources in the Catholic Church with knowledge of the planning told 12 News the Vatican intends to appoint Auxiliary Bishop Richard Henning of Rockville Centre, N.Y., as a new bishop for the Rhode Island diocese. He is expected to be named coadjutor, meaning he will serve alongside Tobin initially.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Providence declined to comment, saying any announcement about personnel changes would come from Rome. The Vatican would release any new appointees on its website Wednesday morning.

Tobin — who was appointed bishop by Pope John Paul II just days before his death in 2005 — will turn 75 in April, at which point he is required to send his resignation to the Vatican. However, it is at the pope’s discretion whether to accept such a resignation or to keep a bishop in place past age 75.

Francis has long been seen as likely to find a successor to Tobin when the time came, due to the latter’s outspoken social conservative views and occasional critiques of the current papacy on social media.

Henning was born in 1964, educated in New York and ordained a priest in 1992, according to his online biography. He has served as auxiliary bishop in Rockville Centre since 2018.