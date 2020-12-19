CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Pop-up COVID-19 testing happening at local shopping centers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is making it easier for people to quickly get tested for the coronavirus.

Pop-up rapid testing sites are set up today — Saturday, December 19 — at five busy shopping locations in hopes of encouraging asymptomatic people to get tested this holiday season.

  • Chapel View Shopping Center, Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Stop & Shop, Cottage Street, Pawtucket, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Downtown Providence Storefront, 79 Dorrance Street, Providence, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Stop & Shop, W. River Street, Providence, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Warwick Mall, 400 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can learn more about future pop-up testing locations on the department of health website.

