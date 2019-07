Providence police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the face on Broad St. overnight.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the face late Thursday night.

It happened on Broad St. around 11:30 p.m.

Police told Eyewitness News the woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police are not sure what the woman’s relationship is with the suspect.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with officers.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update it as new information comes in.