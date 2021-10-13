Police: Woman sleeping next to newborn awakened by bullets piercing headboard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman and her newborn are lucky to be alive after two bullets passed through the headboard of the bed she was sleeping in early Wednesday morning, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Officers responded to Herschel Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired into a residence.

Verdi said a 42-year-old woman who lives there told officers someone had fired several rounds into her home.

Officers counted 14 bullet holes in the side of the home, and found several bullets inside on the first and second floors.

Verdi said a 19-year-old woman who also lives there said she was sleeping next to her 2-week-old baby when she was awakened by two bullets piercing her headboard.

Her child was sleeping in a bassinet next to the bed, according to Verdi.

Verdi said no one was injured. He also said no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.