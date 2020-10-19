Police: Woman hit by stray bullet while holding newborn in home

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 Salutes Local Veterans on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a report of shots fired late Sunday night.

Officers responding to Ridge Street just before 11 p.m. say they came across a female victim, who had been shot in the leg by a stray round. She was holding her newborn child at the time, police said.

Police told 12 News the bullet had gone through one of walls in the victim’s home.

The woman was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

On scene, the child did not appear to be hurt, but it’s unclear if they are also being evaluated. 

Right now, police do not have anyone in custody.

Detectives are actively investigating. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/14/2020: Target 12's Tim White

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour