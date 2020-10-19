Police: Woman hit by stray bullet while holding newborn in home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a report of shots fired late Sunday night.

Officers responding to Ridge Street just before 11 p.m. say they came across a female victim, who had been shot in the leg by a stray round. She was holding her newborn child at the time, police said.

Police told 12 News the bullet had gone through one of walls in the victim’s home.

The woman was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On scene, the child did not appear to be hurt, but it’s unclear if they are also being evaluated.

Right now, police do not have anyone in custody.

Detectives are actively investigating.