PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.

The incident happened at the Gano Park Boat Launch Sunday evening, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

The woman told officers she was on a date with a man she’d met three months ago on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.”

The two were inside the car at the boat launch when the man became angry with the woman, according to police. The woman claimed he told her, “I’m done with this, you have been playing me.”

Police said the man then accelerated and crashed the car into the water with both of them inside.

The woman quickly opened the passenger side door and swam to shore, according to the police report. She then ran down the street and into a resident who called police.

Police said the woman wasn’t sure whether the man got out of the car because she was primarily focused on getting to safety.

The woman did not appear to be seriously injured, but was transported to Rhode Island Hospital to be evaluated.

The man was nowhere to be found, according to police, though officers noticed some wet footprints walking away from the boat launch.

The woman described the man as Black with short hair and a beard. She said he was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.