Police: Woman dragged from vehicle, beaten by ATV riders in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking for a group of ATV and dirt bike riders who are accused of beating up a female driver Tuesday morning.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, the woman said had stopped at a red light around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Smith and Orms streets behind a group of about 10 ATVs and dirt bikes.

The group disregarded two full cycles of traffic lights, prompting the woman to beep her horn in hopes of getting them to move, the report said.

After turning onto Orms Street, the woman claimed she was surrounded by the off-road vehicles before the riders opened her car door, dragged her out and beat her up while her 8-year-old child and puppy were inside, the report continued.

The group then fled before police arrived.

Several members of the group were said to be riding blue dirt bikes. One suspect was described as having light skin with braided hair and wearing white sneakers, black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.