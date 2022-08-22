PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a woman reported that she was physically assaulted by a man who lied about being her rideshare driver.

The 31-year-old woman told police she and a friend ordered the rideshare around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to pick them up outside a nightclub on Eddy Street.

They got into a silver sedan which they thought was the correct vehicle, the woman said, but then realized the driver had “tricked them,” according to police.

Police said the woman had the driver pull over in front of the Providence Place mall and handed her phone to her friend to get a picture of the license plate, but the driver grabbed the phone and threw it into the building, which set off the alarm.

The victim told police the suspect then grabbed her and threw her to the pavement.

Police said the woman refused medical treatment at the scene, but was having trouble walking when she made the report at the police station later in the day.