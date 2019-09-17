Police: Wine store, gas station break-ins may be linked

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a possible connection between two smash-and-grabs on Branch Avenue.

The most recent break-in happened just before midnight last Wednesday at World of Wines.

According to a police report, the burglar used a rock to smash the front glass door, then stole several packs of cigarettes and two Patrón Tequila bottles.

Based on surveillance images and a witness statement, police described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a light blue hoodie and a mask over his face. Police said the suspect was also carrying a backpack.

Major David Lapatin said police were looking into whether the same suspect also broke into the Shell Gas Station on Branch Avenue on Sept. 3.

In that case, police said the burglar got in by breaking the front window, then stole cigarettes and lottery tickets.