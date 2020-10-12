Police: Weekend shootings in Providence may be connected

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a possible connection between two shootings that took place in Providence over the weekend.

The first occurred on the corner of Branch Avenue and Veazie Street just after midnight Saturday. Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the back while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

The second occurred less than 24 hours later on Dorchester Avenue. Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the eye and his 52-year-old father suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest.

All three victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators believe there are three suspects responsible for the second shooting. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the first shooting.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

