EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police say they’re tracking a scam on Facebook Marketplace that may be connected to a “highly sophisticated fraud ring.”

The department wrote on Facebook that scammers have been posting to the marketplace claiming to be selling puppies from real addresses in the area and asking for electronic payment.

“Please be extremely cautious when making electronic purchases/deposits with unknown persons” police warned.

Police also posted an example of one of these fake listings:

