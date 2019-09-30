Providence police: Victims in deadly weekend shooting not intended targets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are still trying to find the person who shot and killed one woman and injured another early Sunday morning.

Major David Lapatin told 630 WPRO investigators don’t believe either woman was the target of the shooting, which happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. on Detroit Avenue.

Lapatin told the radio station both women – who they believe do not know each other – were leaving a club and walking to their cars when the shooting happened. He said one of the women was talking to two men who police believe may have been the intended target.

Lapatin is expected to provide more information about the case during a morning news conference.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story on WPRI.com as it develops throughout the day and on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.