PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating what they’re calling a heist at a bank on Federal Hill early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Santander Bank on Atwells Avenue around 2 a.m.

A 12 News crew on scene saw officers with large weapons drawn and shields.

Police say someone broke into the vault inside the bank and they are trying to determine if anything was taken.

No word on if the bank itself was broken into or if there were any signs of forced entry.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.