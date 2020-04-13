Police: Two people found dead in Providence were killed in Central Falls

Providence Police on Harris Avenue where two people were found dead on Friday night. (WPRI/Ryan Welch)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The two people found shot to death in a car in Providence on Friday night were killed in Central Falls, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin said detectives have determined through the investigation that the murder happened in Central Falls and the bodies were driven to Providence.

The victims are a man and a woman, Lapatin said, and they both were shot.

An Amtrak worker found the bodies in a car parked on train tracks on Harris Avenue, according to police, and called 911.

Jose Diaz Marmolejos was arrested in Central Falls just hours after the murder on Friday night.

He was initially charged by Providence Police with two counts of first-degree murder, but the charges were dropped at a video-conference arraignment Monday morning so that the suspect can be re-charged by Central Falls Police.

Lapatin declined to comment on any specifics about the murder case including the relationship between the suspect and victims, now that the case has been transferred to Central Falls Police. He said Providence Police will continue to assist with the case.

Court documents say Diaz Marmolejos was held without bail at his arraignment.

Central Falls Police are expected to release more information about the alleged double murder Monday afternoon.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12.