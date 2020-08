PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a rollover crash involving two vehicles Sunday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Baker Street and Virginia Ave around 5 p.m.

Police said two people in the rolled over vehicle were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupant of the other vehicle fled the scene before police and fire arrived.

The crash also caused visible damage to a building that was struck by the vehicles.