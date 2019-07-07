Police: Two arrests made in deadly stabbing in Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two arrests have been made in a deadly stabbing on Federal Hill last weekend, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

He said police are still searching for more suspects wanted in the beating and stabbing death of Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence.

RELATED CONTENT: Police ID man killed outside Federal Hill club

Police say a group of six to eight people had been drinking inside Seven nightclub on Spruce Street before the fight broke out outside.

The fight ended in a parking lot on nearby Atwells Avenue.

Cabral died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Seven was ordered temporarily closed by the city’s Board of Licenses during an emergency meeting.