Trio claiming to be ‘sovereign citizens’ arrested in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three people were arrested in Providence Friday afternoon after they were seen walking down the street carrying loaded firearms, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the trio was taken into custody without incident in front of 100 Westminster Street around 3 p.m. after a witness reported they were walking around in the area with loaded handguns.

The suspects, identified as Edward Patterson, 54, Charles Jackson, 61, and Kristie White, 46, were all charged with possession of a firearm without a license.

A fourth person was also taken into custody but was released without being charged, Verdi said.

Verdi said the three suspects claimed to be “sovereign citizens,” though he later clarified that they are not members of the Pawtucket-based “Rise of the Moors.”

All three suspects are scheduled to appear before a bail commissioner Saturday.