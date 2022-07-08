PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest after jewelry was stolen from a pawn shop.

A man reportedly fired a gun and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items from the Elmwood Avenue shop just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The suspect was described as being around 6 feet tall, of average build, light-skinned with a dark-colored beard and mustache. He wore blue jeans, a gray quarter zip-up sweatshirt, light brown work boots, a Gucci hat and a blue surgical mask. Police noted that he spoke with a Hispanic accent.

Police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Pine at (401) 243-6366.