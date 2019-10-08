Police: Thieves steal snacks, camera from Roger Williams Park Zoo café

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Oreos, Gatorade, doughnuts, soda and a bottle of Bacardi were some of the items police said two suspects had in their possession after breaking into the Wilderness Café at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

According to a police report, officers were called to the zoo shortly after 1 a.m. Monday for reports of a break-in in progress.

Police said two suspects were captured on video “rummaging through the concessions” at the Wilderness Café. An employee told police the café was ransacked and that his digital camera was stolen.

Police said they arrested and charged Dariel Luna and Davonte Flynn, both 18-year-olds from Providence with breaking and entering.