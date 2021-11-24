Police: Teen stole SUV that crashed into Providence home, minivan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after stealing a car and crashing it in Providence Wednesday afternoon.

Providence Police Captain Richard Fernandes said around 4 p.m., an officer spotted an SUV driving erratically on Atwells Avenue.

Fernandes said the officer attempted to stop the driver, but quickly called off the pursuit due to heavy traffic.

Several minutes later, Fernandes said another officer noticed the SUV had crashed near the intersection of Mount Pleasant and Yale avenues.

Surveillance footage obtained by 12 News reveals the teen ran a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming minivan.

UPDATE: Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the moment of impact from this crash scene on Yale Ave and Mt Pleasant Ave in Providence. 2 people can be seen running from a black KIA SUV. I spoke to the occupants of the minivan on scene – they're ok. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fsBVv8leHb — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) November 24, 2021

The impact caused the minivan to crash into a home at the intersection. The teen attempted to drive off, but lost control and crashed into the front of another nearby home.

While the teen driver stayed inside the vehicle following the crash, Fernandes said two other boys hopped out of the sedan and took off running.

The driver of the minivan, who was the only one inside the car at the time of the crash, was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Fernandes said both boys were quickly apprehended on nearby Pomona Avenue, and are not facing any charges.

The teen driver was taken into custody and has since been charged with operating a stolen vehicle.