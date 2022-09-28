PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators believe the reported incident that prompted a massive police response outside of a Providence home Wednesday night was a hoax.

Police confirmed the officers were investigating a home on Rowley Street, but later determined no one was inside.

Investigators tell 12 News this was a swatting call, which is when someone falsely reports a violent emergency situation.

It’s unclear exactly what the caller reported, but it was serious enough to warrant more than two dozen police cruisers rushing to the scene.

#UPDATE: Police say this was a swatting call. There were no injuries to anyone inside the home. The scene is now clearing. @wpri12 https://t.co/IBzmaXBXZ7 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 29, 2022

Rowley Street was blocked off for more than an hour as officers surrounded the home and evacuated neighbors out of an abundance of caution.

It’s unknown whether police know who’s responsible for the prank call, nor whether they plan to investigate further.