EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify two suspects in a counterfeit money case.

Police said the man and woman used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase prepaid debit cards and deposit money into ECASH and Vanilla Direct accounts at the Walgreens on Warren Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29. The five transactions totaled $1,120.

The suspects appeared to arrive in a maroon or dark-colored Nissan sedan, according to police.

The female suspect was wearing a white sweat suit with pink lettering and had a black purse with a gold New York Yankees logo on it. The male suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black baseball hat with teal lettering on it. He also had a tattoo on his right hand.

Photos: East Providence Police Department

Police believe the suspects may have committed similar crimes in other cities and towns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kurt Ripke at (401) 270-3417 or kripke@eastprovidenceri.gov.