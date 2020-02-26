Police: Suspects caught on Ring camera breaking into Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman was arrested Tuesday after a resident reported seeing two people break into her home.

Officers responded to a Sorrento Street home early Tuesday morning after the resident said she saw a man and woman in her basement through a Ring security camera, according to the incident report obtained by Eyewitness News.

When officers arrived on scene, the incident report said they saw a man hopping a fence into a neighbor’s yard. The officers ran after him but were unable to catch up with him.

Around the same time, officers found Aliya Zalk, 39, in the resident’s basement laying on the floor, the report said. Officers also found a small plastic bag of suspected crack cocaine in Zalk’s jacket pocket.

There were no signs of forced entry or damage to the outside basement door, according to the report, but officers did find a sleeping bag and several articles of clothing in the corner of the basement where Zalk was found.

Zalk was taken into custody and has been charged with breaking and entering. She will also face narcotics charges.

It’s unclear at this time if officers are still searching for a second suspect.