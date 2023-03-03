EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man wanted by police for allegedly passing bad checks in several communities was arrested after crashing his car Friday in East Providence.

East Providence Police Sgt. Kris Ellinwood told 12 News it started when a Seekonk officer approached the man’s car. The suspect allegedly backed his car toward the officer before speeding off, but it’s unclear at this time whether the officer was hit.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, later crashed near the intersection of Pawtucket and Kenton avenues. Ellinwood said the suspect took off running but was soon found hiding in the backyard of a Haliburton Road home.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged with felony assault for allegedly driving at the Seekonk officer.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to learn more.