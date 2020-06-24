Police surround Columbus statue after flier promoting vandalism surfaces

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Officers surrounded the Christopher Columbus statue on Elmwood Avenue after receiving a tip that it would be targeted by vandals Tuesday night.

A flier circulating on social media advertised an organized attack on the statue at 11 p.m., leaving police on high alert.

“Bring masks, gloves, rope and tools to break the plywood box,” the flier said, referencing the protective barrier covering the statue.

The statue was boarded up last week after officers received a tip that it would be defaced and destroyed by vandals. Three people, including a Pawtucket teacher, were arrested after splashing the plywood box with paint last weekend.

By 10:30 p.m., nearly a dozen Rhode Island State Police troopers and Providence Police officers had converged at the statue to keep watch.

The statue has been vandalized several times within recent years, including twice last year; once on Columbus Day and the other just days before Thanksgiving.

The vandalism sparked a debate over whether or not to move the statue to Federal Hill, though one city councilor introduced legislation opposing the relocation and another argued it should be removed from the city completely.

RI Indian Council: Now is the time to discuss Columbus statue’s history, learn from past mistakes»