Police: Subway employee shoved into freezer during armed robbery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the suspect who shoved a Subway employee into a walk-in freezer at knifepoint Monday night.

The employee told police he was closing the restaurant for the evening when a masked man brandishing a pocket knife forced his way inside and demanded money.

Police said the suspect ran off with money from the register and safe — but not before shoving the employee into one of the restaurant’s walk-in freezers.

The employee remained in the freezer for approximately 30 seconds, according to police. Once he heard the suspect leave the restaurant, he got out of the freezer and contacted authorities.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

