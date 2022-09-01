PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly a dozen police cruisers swarmed the Providence Career and Technical Academy (PCTA) Thursday after a student left through and reentered the building through a back door by mistake, according to authorities.

Superintendent Javier Montañez tells 12 News administrators contacted the Providence Police Department after receiving reports of a “suspicious individual” walking out and back in through an unlocked back door.

Investigators later learned a student had left the school to get food and had propped the door open.

Major David Lapatin said the student then returned with the food through the open door, adding that the student was identified through surveillance footage.

A growing number of parents are outside the school looking for answers.



The major says someone doing work on the school may have left the backdoor open and someone went inside.



Police are telling parents not to worry, this is precautionary.



“We aren’t taking any chances.” https://t.co/QkB8vm5u6H pic.twitter.com/mxvqYzQB13 — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) September 1, 2022

Families received two alerts regarding the incident, which prompted a lockdown at the school. The first alert warned parents of a “possible security risk.”

“No one is hurt,” the alert, which was sent at 12:44 p.m., reads. “Police are on scene. Please do not come to the school or call students. We will notify you when the lockdown ends and share more information as soon as possible.”

The second alert, sent at 1:14 p.m., noted that the school remained in lockdown.

In response to the investigation, neighboring Central High School was placed into “secured status,” according to an alert sent to students’ families at 1:05 p.m.

Parents started gathering outside PCTA soon after the alert was sent, though officers reassured them that the police response was precautionary.

The lockdown was eventually lifted at PCTA, and parents were allowed to pick up students.