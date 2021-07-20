Police: Speeding driver slams into parked cars, pair of pedestrians in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver is facing charges after police spotted him driving erratically through Providence late Monday night damaging a lot of property, and injuring at least two people.

Around 11:30 p.m., police say they noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Elmwood Avenue before slamming into a parked car.

A short time later, police say the man behind the wheel crashed into other vehicles, knocked down a light pole, and hit two pedestrians who police say were on the sidewalk at the time.

One of the pedestrians, a male, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The second person, a female, suffered minor injuries as well.

According to police, the male driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will likely be charged with driving under the influence.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved in the accident.

