PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired near a school Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Oscar Perez, police responded around 12:30 p.m. outside Mary Fogarty Elementary School at Ocean and Oxford streets and found shell casings on the ground.

“It looks like maybe someone in a car might have fired at somebody else,” Perez said.

A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools said students were kept indoors as a precaution at Fogarty and a number of other schools, including Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex, Roger Williams Middle School, Young & Woods Elementary School, and Robert Bailey Elementary School.

The lockdown at Fogarty has since been lifted, according to Perez. The district also said schools will have a regular dismissal with increased security.

A heavy police presence remains outside the school as they continue to investigate.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.