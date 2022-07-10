PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a shots fired incident in Providence on Sunday.

Officers responding to a jewelry store on Wickenden Street around 7:15 p.m., which was closed at the time, found one window with a bullet hole in it and another window almost completely smashed out.

Damaged windows are being boarded up at this time. Witnesses tell me they heard multiple shots fired, one business owner even telling me that they couldn’t believe something like this happening here on Wickenden St. pic.twitter.com/uZOvAvMztH — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 11, 2022

The investigation blocked off a portion of the roadway, detouring traffic for at least an hour while investigators collected evidence.

Police say no one was injured.

There’s no word on whether anything was taken or what exactly led to this shots fired incident.

The shooting comes hours after a person was shot near the Providence Place mall.

12 News will continue to update this story both online and on-air.