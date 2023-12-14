PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Wednesday at Mount Pleasant High School for allegedly bringing weapons to school.

According to the Providence police report obtained by 12 News, the school’s resource officer saw Miguel Goris enter the building around 9 a.m. Knowing Goris was previously suspected of carrying a firearm at school, the officer escorted him to a secure room and notified the principal.

The assistant principal and a community specialist were also brought into the room.

The principal asked Goris if he had any weapons or contraband on him. Police said he admitted that he had a knife and put it on the table.

Goris “became nervous and began to become tearful,” police said, then told the officials he also had something personal that he didn’t want to show.

Goris eventually said he had a BB gun, and after the officer put him in handcuffs for safety reasons, they patted him down and found a 9mm gun, according to police.

Goris was taken into custody on two felony counts of possession of a firearm or weapon on school grounds. Online court records show his bail was set at $5,000 with surety and he’s due back in court in March.