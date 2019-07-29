Police seize drugs, guns, $260K cash from East Providence man

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A months-long investigation into a suspected cocaine dealer resulted in his arrest late last week, East Providence police said Monday.

According to police, investigators on Friday witnessed Brandon Guarino take part in what appeared to be a drug transaction and when they approached, Guarino drove off and nearly struck an officer with his vehicle.

Police said Guarino was seen ingesting a “significant amount of cocaine” while attempting to flee. The officers were eventually able to apprehend him, and he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The officers found about 66 ounces of marijuana in Guarino’s vehicle, according to police, and detectives later executed a search warrant at his home where they found approximately 187 grams of cocaine, 400 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, three handguns and $261,678 in cash, most of which was buried in a PVC pipe in the backyard.

Police said they seized an additional 17 grams of cocaine from Guarino at the hospital. In all, the drugs have an estimated total street value of $27,000.

Guarino, 29, was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver 1 ounce to 1 kilogram of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 1-5 kilograms of marijuana, and use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.