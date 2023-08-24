EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a deadly crash that occurred in East Providence last week.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pawtucket and Caitlin avenues. Police said three people were taken to the hospital, and 24-year-old Jacob Crenshaw was pronounced dead a short time later.

His brother, 27-year-old Andrew Crenshaw, was in critical condition at last check and the other victim, a 22-year-old from Providence, was stable, according to police.

The preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash.

East Providence police are now looking for surveillance footage of the crash or the surrounding area between 7:45 p.m. and 7:51 p.m., specifically involving a neon green Nissan convertible sports car with a black roll cage or a gray 2018 Subaru Legacy.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Sgt. Conor Debold at (401) 435-7600 ext. 20072 or cdebold@eastprovidenceri.gov, or Detective Kurt Ripke at (401) 270-3417 or kripke@eastprovidenceri.gov.