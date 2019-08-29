Police seek pickup truck involved in fatal shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking for a pickup truck they believe to be connected to a homicide in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.
Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a Chevy Avalanche they said was involved in the killing of 34-year-old Adrian Shepard on August 19. Shepard was found shot to death in an SUV parked at the corner of Eddy and Porter Streets.
Providence police ask anyone with information to call Detective Danny O’Connell at (401) 243-6341 or send an email to doconnell@providenceri.gov.