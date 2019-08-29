Police seek pickup truck involved in fatal shooting

Breaking News
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking for a pickup truck they believe to be connected to a homicide in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a Chevy Avalanche they said was involved in the killing of 34-year-old Adrian Shepard on August 19. Shepard was found shot to death in an SUV parked at the corner of Eddy and Porter Streets.

Surveillance images of a pickup truck suspected in a fatal shooting on August 19, 2019. (Photos: Providence Police)

Providence police ask anyone with information to call Detective Danny O’Connell at (401) 243-6341 or send an email to doconnell@providenceri.gov.

