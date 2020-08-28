Police seek ID of Tobey Street homicide suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who they say is related to a deadly shooting last week in Providence.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Tobey Street on Aug. 20 for a report of shots fired and found Kadeem Moore, 29, of Providence, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Moore was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent surgery and later died.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, the gunman got out of a car and shot Moore before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police obtained video of the suspect getting out of a car wearing a white shirt and red pants with one hand in his pocket. He then walks out of frame but is then seen running back to the car and getting in the passenger seat and driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Fabio Zuena at (401) 243-6336 or fzuena@providenceri.gov.